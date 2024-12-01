Open Letter to George Kasakula MBC Director General on biased reporting

Open Letter to Mr. George Kasakula Director General of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

Dear Mr. Kasakula,

As a reputable broadcaster and Civil Rights Activist, I am compelled to express my deep concern about the blatant display of partisanship by the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) under your leadership. It is alarming to note that MBC, a state broadcaster funded by public coffers, has consistently failed to maintain its mandate of impartial reporting.

The recent coverage of the newly elected president of the UTM, Dalitso Kabambe, is a stark example of MBC’s biased reporting. Instead of engaging with him to clarify his austerity measures and vision for the country, MBC resorted to using a one-sided political commentator to launch a verbal attack on him. This is a clear violation of journalistic ethics and principles of fair reporting.

Furthermore, it has been observed that MBC’s coverage of opposition parties, including the DPP, has been consistently unbalanced. The ones being attacked are rarely given the opportunity to defend themselves, which is a fundamental principle of fair journalism.

I urge you to take immediate action to address these concerns and bring MBC back to the path of professionalism. As the Director General, it is your responsibility to ensure that MBC upholds the principles of impartial reporting and gives equal coverage to all parties involved.

I request that you take the following steps:

Ensure balanced reporting: Provide equal coverage to all parties involved in a story, including opposition parties.

Allow for right of reply: Give individuals or parties being attacked the opportunity to defend themselves.

Promote journalistic ethics: Ensure that MBC’s journalists adhere to the principles of fair reporting, accuracy, and impartiality.

By taking these steps, you can establish a legacy for yourself as a champion of journalistic integrity and professionalism. I hope that you will take my concerns seriously and work towards creating a more balanced and impartial MBC.

Sincerely,

Mike Arnold Mbalale, Reputable Broadcaster and Civil Rights Activist

Disclaimer: The views expressed on the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor