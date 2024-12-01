Chakwera for equal development projects

By Sheminah Nkhoma



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera, has emphasised the need for equal distribution of development projects across the country.

President Chakwera made the remarks on Sunday at Chinsapo in Lilongwe during a whistle-stop tour he conducted in the city.

The President said he will continue to develop the country regardless of political differences as he aims to build an equal nation.

“The projects which are happening in the country are for future generations, that is why we are building standard infrastructures so that people in the future should also have access to quality infrastructures,” he said.

The president further appealed authorities to ensure that there is transparency when distributing maize as well as social cash transfers.

“Those people who are responsible for maize distribution and social cash transfers must make sure that all intended recipients have received their benefits,” said President Chakwera.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City West George Zulu appreciated the president for the development which are taking place in his constituency as many people are benefiting.

“We have access to quality health facilities as you have built a new facility in the area and also we appreciate free water connections which have helped many people,”said Zulu.