“Opposition DPP can’t retain Malawi leadership through intimidation, violence acts”-dares MCP SG Chimwendo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda has condemned opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s violence, intimidation acts to get into government next year.

MCP SG Chimwendo-Banda also challenged DPP leadership to condemn recent violence acts agitated by its Mulanje Bale lawmaker Victor Musowa made at a political party at Ndirande in Blantyre.

Banda told the news conference on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at MCP headquarters in the capital Lilongwe that all stakeholders including media, religious leaders, traditions leaders should condemn violence remarks ahead of next year elections.

MCP SG adds, “We condemn DPP violence acts. You can’t get into government through violence, intimidation.

“MCP is here to stay. We are on the ground. You can’t win elections in offices, survey”.

Echoing the same, MCP Publicity Secretary Dr Jessie Kabwila said the party will retain leadership through provision of development to Malawians.

Chiped in, MCP Central Regional Governor Zebron Chilondola argues that DPP’s acts of violence is a sign of defeat for 2025 elections.

Malawi goes to polls on September 16, 2025.