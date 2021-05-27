PARIS, France, 27 May 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-

On 8 June 2021, at 11:00, PROPARCO invites you to its digital broadcast “Choose Africa On Air”. Weakened by the Covid-19 crisis, SMEs in Africa will play a key role in the recovery. It is in this context that PROPARCO invites you to find out about Choose Africa, the French initiative to accelerate the growth of MSMEs and start-ups in Africa, implemented by PROPARCO and Agence Française de Développement (AFD). On 8 June, PROPARCO will gather entrepreneurs, experts and financial partners on its set in Paris with a link-up to Africa to hold discussions, share their experiences and answer the questions of participants.

On the agenda:

Grégory Clemente, Chief Executive Officer of PROPARCO , will present the initiative and its range of tools alongside PROPARCO experts.

, will present the initiative and its range of tools alongside PROPARCO experts. Guests on the set in Paris and via a link-up to Africa to gives testimonies, share their experiences and answer questions: Dr James Mwangi (Equity Bank), Dr Vera Songwe (United Nations), Mohamed Elmandjra (ODM), Philippe Guichandut (Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation), Omobola Johnson (Tide TLcom), Khadidiatou Nakoulima (NEST), Rambert Namy (AB Bank Zambia), Eric Pignot (Enko Education), Willy Raoul (Art de vie), Gregory Rockson (MPharma) and many others.

The opportunity to focus on the EUR 1bn "Resilience" component of Choose Africa, which aims to develop new tools to meet the needs of companies weakened by the crisis.

Launched in 2018, the French Choose Africa initiative fulfils France’s commitment to support the growth of MSMEs and start-ups in Africa by offering them a wide range of assistance and financing tailored to their stage of development (creation, development, growth, etc.). Since 2018, AFD Group has already committed over EUR 2bn for 16,000 African companies under the initiative.

In November 2020, in response to the crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group committed to mobilize an additional EUR 1bn under the “Resilience” component of the Choose Africa initiative, increasing the initiative to EUR 3.5bn from now until 2022.

During this digital broadcast, PROPARCO will review the first years of the initiative. The “Choose Africa On Air” web platform will allow people who have registered to ask guests questions before and during the broadcast and develop their network for several months.

