WHO and Pandemic Fund Support Ethiopia to Strengthen Public Health Emergency Workforce Capacity

Geneva, Switzerland, 31 July 2026- /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Ethiopia has taken another significant step toward strengthening its public health emergency preparedness and response capacity with the graduation of 89 health professionals under the fourth cohort of the African Volunteer Health Corps (AVoHC SURGE) initiative. The training was implemented by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and funding from the Pandemic Fund.

The one-month intensive training equipped health professionals from federal institutions, regional states, and city administrations with the knowledge and practical skills required to detect, investigate, and respond rapidly to disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies. The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to build a skilled and deployable emergency workforce capable of responding to health emergencies within Ethiopia and beyond.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Dr. Mesay Hailu, Director General of EPHI, highlighted the country’s commitment to developing a strong emergency workforce that can be deployed within 24 to 48 hours of a public health emergency.

“This achievement reflects Ethiopia’s significant progress in strengthening institutional capacity for emergency human resource development and demonstrates the government’s commitment to investing in public health workforce development as a cornerstone of national health security,” said Dr. Mesay.

Representing WHO Ethiopia, Senait Tekeste commended the graduates and reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting the Government of Ethiopia in strengthening health emergency preparedness and response through workforce development and capacity-building initiatives.

“A skilled and rapidly deployable emergency workforce is one of the most critical components of effective preparedness and response,” said Dr. Senait. “Through the support of the Pandemic Fund and strong collaboration with EPHI and partners, WHO remains committed to strengthening Ethiopia’s capacity to detect, respond to, and manage public health emergencies, ultimately protecting communities and saving lives.”

EPHI Deputy Director General Dr. Melkamu Abte emphasized that sustained investment in workforce development is essential for building resilient health systems and enhancing preparedness for future public health threats. He noted that the newly trained professionals are now prepared to provide rapid response support both within Ethiopia and across the African continent when required.

The graduation ceremony brought together representatives from key national institutions, including the Defense Health Main Directorate and the Federal Police Main Health Directorate, demonstrating a whole-of-government commitment to strengthening national health security.

All 89 participants received certificates recognizing their successful completion of the intensive training and their readiness to join Ethiopia’s National Emergency Response Roster. Their inclusion in the roster further expands the country’s pool of trained rapid responders available to support emergency operations during disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies.

The successful completion of the fourth AVoHC SURGE cohort marks another important milestone in Ethiopia’s efforts to build a resilient, self-sustaining public health emergency workforce. Through continued partnership and investment, including support from the Pandemic Fund, WHO and EPHI are working together to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capacities, contributing to a safer and healthier Ethiopia.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of World Health Organisation.

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