Prophet Bushiri extradition case adjourned to July 10

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The extradition case involving Prophet Bushiri and wife, Mary, has been adjourned to 10th July.

Magistrate Matilda Chimwaza made the adjournment after the State asked the court to give them time to respond to an application by defence lawyer Wapona Kita who wants the entire extradition request dismissed.

Kita wants the entire extradition request dismissed because, he argued, South Africa did not follow the law in making the request.

He argued that the witness documents which South Africa rendered are not authenticated as required by law as such they cant be used.

He further wondered why South Africa only brought one witness in court yet they had submitted they will bring six witneses.

The matter has since been adjourned to 10th July to hear Kita’s application.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

