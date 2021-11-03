What: North Africa Civil Society Regional Forum

Who: The African Development Bank’s Civil Society and Community Engagement Division

When: 16 November 2021; 9.00 -13.00 GMT +1

Where: Virtual

The African Development Bank’s Civil Society and Community Engagement Division will host a virtual forum for civil society organizations in the North Africa region on 16 November 2021. The event’s theme is The role of civil society in strengthening regional integration for inclusive post-Covid-19 building in North Africa.

The meeting will bring together civil society organizations, non-state actors, and representatives of governments and regional body Economic Community for North Africa to discuss the contribution of civil society in strengthening regional integration.

The Bank is holding a series of regional forums for CSOs across the continent this year, in lieu of the annual continent-wide forum held previously. The theme of the series, Engaging civil society in rebuilding resilient economies in the post-Covid-19 period, is aligned with the theme of the Bank’s 2021 Annual Meetings.

The regional format will provide an opportunity for the Bank to share its regional vision and priority areas with participants as it works to build closer engagement with the communities it serves.

