Malawi Police are hunting robbers who have killed a guard in Mzimba

Robbers have killed a security guard at a Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) shop at Ekwendeni in Mzimba.

According to reports, on the night of Saturday, 27 November, 2021, the guard, who was identified as Riffred Nkhoma, was on duty with his three colleagues when eight robbers armed with machetes and axes came to the shop with an intention to burglarize.

However, in the course of defence, the security guards were overpowered and three of them managed to escape the scene leaving Nkhoma behind, who ended up being attacked to death by the gang of robbers.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to track down the robbers.

Nkhoma, 35, hailed from Chinyama Village, under Traditional Authority Chinyama in Thyolo district.

He is to be laid to rest today 29th November, 2021.

