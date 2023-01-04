Football star Cristiano Ronaldo had a slip of the tongue at his official unveiling with Al Nassr on Tuesday after he mistook Saudi Arabia for South Africa.

He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United.

“The football is different, so for me it’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa. This is why I want to change, and to be honest I’m really not worried about what people say,” Ronaldo told the media as he was presented at the Riyadh club.

He added: “I won everything, I played for the most important clubs in Europe and now it is a new challenge in Asia.”

– Advertisement –

After the media conference, he posed in his new Al Nassr kit on the club’s pitch in front of thousands of fans.

Brazil football legend Pele dies aged 82

Source: BBC

Source: Africa Feeds

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost    