Football star Cristiano Ronaldo had a slip of the tongue at his official unveiling with Al Nassr on Tuesday after he mistook Saudi Arabia for South Africa.

He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United.

“The football is different, so for me it’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa. This is why I want to change, and to be honest I’m really not worried about what people say,” Ronaldo told the media as he was presented at the Riyadh club.

Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally said he was playing in South Africa 😅pic.twitter.com/2wjlh5giQ5 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 3, 2023

He added: “I won everything, I played for the most important clubs in Europe and now it is a new challenge in Asia.”

After the media conference, he posed in his new Al Nassr kit on the club’s pitch in front of thousands of fans.

Source: BBC