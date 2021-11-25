PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The South African sensation Zodwa is scheduled to visit Zambia where she was banned by the previous government’s religious minister.

Former Religion Minister Godfridah Sumaili said in 2018 that the South African dancer famous for not wearing panties during her shows will not be admitted into Zambia.

Zodwa Wabantu was meant to make an appearance at the Zambian dancehall singer Karasa, “Kabwata Boy Pandemonium album launch”, which was scheduled for the now closed Hollywood City Club in Lusaka.

Zodwa is allegedly making an appearance at Club Elite Zambia on December 18, 2021.

Zodwa has been in public domain over his sensational dancing tacks while in descent attire.

