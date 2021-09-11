Rumphi United

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Northern Region Premier League side Rumphi United FC say there will be no fear factor when facing TNM Super League side Ekwendeni Hammers in the keenly anticipated FDH Semi Final match at the Karonga soccer cathedral.

The lower league side who sit pretty on top of the NRFA SIMSO premier league have already claimed the scalps of Manyamula and KV fc, Neno United, Red Lions andDedza Young Soccer will look to cause another upset as they bid for a place in the final.

Standing in their way are top flight club Ekwendeni Hammers who have had an impressive debut season in the elite division and currently sit 8th on the log table.

Speaking in an interview,Rumphi United tactician Jimmy Butao said they are undaunted with the prospect of facing a high calibre team like Ekwendeni saying they will treat the encounter like any other game despite the stakes on offer of a place in the final.

“We are mindful that they are a good team with a lot of talented players and we respect that but equally we also have a talented squad hence we are ready for them and the match,” he said.

He further added that they have faced Ekwendeni Hammers on a number of times thus are aware of their strength and weaknesses hence are confident of upsetting the odds.

“Despite our opponent having the edge as they are a super league side but in football the team which has the best players and quality on the day doesn’t always carry the day and we have prepared really well and are up for the challenge,” he explained.

However Ekwendeni Hammers coach Edson Kadenge Mwafulilwa has warned his charges against underrating their opponent saying a team that reaches the semi-finals is a sign of a good team.

“We are well aware that we are going into the encounter as huge favorites but it’s a semi final where the team that performs the best on the day will carry the day hence I urge my players not to relax and get complacency,” he said.