Chakwera and Chilima

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Country to what was communicated some time back during the trial of Thom Mpinganjira’s bribery case, on Friday, September 10, 2021 the High Court in Blantyre clarified that Vice President Saulos Chilima never got a donation from Mpinganjira but a loan which he paid.

Speaking as she delivered judgement on the bribery case, Judge Dorothy deGablielle clarified that in August 2018 and January 2020 Dr. Chilima received MK40 million from Mpinganjira through a bank employee and the money was paid back.

“The bank employee confirmed collecting back MK40 million from Dr. Chilima as loan payment. Dr. Chilima also got a loan of MK350 million from FDH bank,” said the Judge.

However, the Judge did not mention anything as to whether the MK98 million that President Chakwera received was paid back.

The Judge said Prince Kapondamgaga and Chris Chaima Banda as well as President Chakwera himself collected money from Mpinganjira as a donation.

“The accused said he met President Chakwera at Ufulu garden where he donated MK20 million in person and in cash,” said the Judge.

The Judge made these pronouncements as she gave background to the case where Mpinganjira is being accused of bribing judges.

The former FDH Bank Chief Executive Officer was found guilty in attempting to bribe constitutional judges in 2019 Presidential Election case to favour former Malawi leader Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mpinganjira is currently at Chichiri prison in Blantyre waiting for sentence after his bail was revoked.