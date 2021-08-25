– Advertisement –





The Rwandan government has announced that it is willing and ready to host several schoolgirls from Afghanistan.

The takeover of the country by the Taliban fighters has sparked chaos and forcing citizens to flee.

A privately run School of Leadership, Afghanistan (Sola) on Tuesday announced that about 250 students, staff and family members were traveling to Rwanda.

The founder of the School, Shabana Basij-Rasikh said on Twitter that “Everyone is en route, by way of Qatar, to the nation of Rwanda where we intend to begin a semester abroad for our entire student body.”

“So many individuals played key roles in our departure, and while I can’t thank you all here, I want to publicly offer my gratitude to the governments of Qatar, Rwanda, and the United States for their critical assistance.”

She added that “our resettlement is not permanent. A semester abroad is exactly what we’re planning. When circumstances on the ground permit, we hope to return home to Afghanistan. For now, I request privacy for our community.”

Those girls cannot leave, and you cannot look away. If there’s one thing I ask of the world, it is this: do not avert your eyes from Afg. Don’t let your attention wander as the weeks pass. See those girls, & in doing so you will hold those holding power over them to account. 6/7 — Shabana Basij-Rasikh (@sbasijrasikh) August 24, 2021

Rwanda’s education ministry in response sent out a tweet welcoming the Sola community.

The Ministry of Education looks forward to welcoming the SOLA community to Rwanda for your study program. Murakaza neza. https://t.co/SFGRrWiSiA — Ministry of Education | Rwanda (@Rwanda_Edu) August 24, 2021

Meanwhile western nations are rushing to complete evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops.

The Taliban leaders have ruled out allowing for an extension.

The United States and its allies have so far evacuated more than 70,000 people, including their citizens, NATO personnel and Afghans at risk.

Source: Africafeeds.com

