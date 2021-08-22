Mwanza Youth Parliament leader Victoria Ganamba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Children under the banner Joining Forces (JF) are challenging SADC head of states to critically address barriers that block young people towards their aspiration in achieving life goals.

The children are still worried with increase cases of children marriage, labour, gender disparities that needs agent attention.

The children voiced out during The People’s Summit on the sideline of just ended SADC meeting that Malawi hosted from August 9 to 19, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe.

Mwanza Youth Parliament leader Victoria Ganamba told The Maravi Post that time is ripen for SADC heads of state to swiftly act on challenges facing children.

Ganamba observes that access to education remains a challenge saying there is inadequate of school in various location that make children to walk long distances for lessons.

“Children marriages, labour and favours on boy child on education are hindering our aspiration and achieving our lives goals.

“This is the reason we came out to voice out our concerns that SADC head of State must act now not later. Enough of talking, we need their support now,” urges Ganamba.

John Chipeta, Save The Children’s Senior Technical Advisor on Policy advocacy and Government Relations whose organisation is a member of Joining Forces (JF) echoed saying children need support towards their aspiration.

Chipeta observes that industrialized 2050 SADC will not be achieved if children are left behind while their aspirations are not harnessed.

“This is an opportunity for SADC leaders to listen directly from children voices on challenges facing to achieve goals, aspiration. Children must be supported now not later,” urges Chipeta.

Joining Forces is a global alliance of the six largest international Non Governmental Organisations working with and for children to secure their rights and end violence against them.

Malawi’s four active organisations in JF including World Vision International, The Save The Children, Plan International and SOS Village Children.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is now SADC chair to the next twelve months.