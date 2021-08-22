Bishop Dr Martin Mtumbuka

By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) Board chairperson Bishop Dr Martin Mtumbuka is appealing to SADC leaders to promote peace and security in the region particularly on Eswatini and North Mozambique.

Mtumbuka made the call during the closing ceremony of Southern African People’s Solidarity Network (SAPSN) dubbed as SADC People’s Summit on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe.

The Bishop said that the SADC People’s Summit expects peace and security be prevailed in the region.

“SAPSN will to focus on making SADC more relevant, inclusive economic development anchored on the rule of law and peace and security in the region particularly focusing on Eswatini and North Mozambique. We can not go anywhere as a nation, as a village, as a family, as an NGO with a leadership that is not telling us where to go.

“We will try to make sure that after 12 Months or so, everyone in the region will consider SADC to be a relevant body to ordinary people in all sectors of social economic life because at the moment the general feeling that this is a nice clap for Heads of States to meet, to share jokes, to produce documents which they ignore as soon as they get home,” Mtumbuka explained

Echoing on the same, Women Rights Defenders Forum (WRDF) and also Malawi’s Ombudsman Grace Malera said that the forum is becoming more important where NGOs across the SADC region and human rights defenders are coming together to look at the issues of human rights.

“This is becoming very important forum, NGOs and human rights defenders across the SADC region we are coming together to look at the issues of human rights situation in the region and how best to engage our governments and particularly for us in Malawi taking advantage of the fact that Chairperson ship of SADC has gone to HE president Chakwera and ensure that there is more constructive engagements,” she said.

Malawi successfully hosted the 41st SADC Summit.