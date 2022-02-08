Senegal’s victorious football team were treated to a hero’s welcome when they landed back in the capital Dakar on Monday, a day after winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Monday had been declared a national holiday in recognition of the historic achievement and tens of thousands of people turned out to welcome the players home.

President Macky Sall who had been outside the country cut short his foreign trip to return to Dakar and receive the players.

“Here you are, on top of Africa. Thanks to your fighting spirit, your talent and your commitment, you have brought back to us the pride and honour that marks great people.” Macky Sall, President of Senegal

Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the final in Yaounde, Cameroon after the match ended 0-0 following extra time.

The result was extra special for Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, who missed the decisive penalty in a shootout when Senegal lost the 2002 final against Cameroon.

Source: Africanews

