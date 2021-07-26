Senegal hospitals overwhelmed by Covid patients

Senegal’s health ministry is warning that hospitals in the capital Dakar are becoming overwhelmed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to BBC, infections have soared over the past month from a few dozen a day to around 1,700 daily cases.

A senior public health official said medical staff in the city were burned out and that almost 99% of hospital beds were occupied.

Laboratories have also been struggling to cope with a rise in demand for tests.

Correspondents say President Macky Sall may be forced to impose tighter restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

A curfew and limits on gatherings were lifted after riots broke out in March.