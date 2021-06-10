By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-On Sunday, June 6, 2021 was a bad day in the office for veteran coach Leo Mpulula and his Silver Strikers Reserve as they bid a farewell in FDH Bank/FAM Cup.

The Junior central bankers lost to Kawinga FC through the penalties (3-4) after the regulation time ended in a one all draw, Tathedwa Willard scored for Silver at 55th minute while Yakobe Nkhoma scored for the visitors in the 20th minute.

Despite the loss,people who came at Silver Stadium in area 47 were entertained by beautiful football displayed by the two sides for the entire nighty minutes.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Luanar emerged victors over highly spirited Mchinji Boma Strikers, both teams showed hunger for the goals and showcased brilliant play especially in the second half.

Patrick Gustavo opened the score sheet at 15′ through the penalty,five minutes later Innocent Dudu Phiri levelled,before the end of the first half Kavalo Gregory extended the lead for Luanar.

Second half in 63rd minute Gregory Kavalo scored the third for Luanar but few minutes later Merci Duei Loko scored from the spot kick for Mchinji to make it three to two,six minutes before regulation time Mchinji got a chance to level the scoreline but Merci missed a penalty.

Millias Pofera Jegwe coach for Luanar,was delighted qualifying to the regional stages describing the match as tough and hailed Mchinji for giving them a tough run.

Titus Thombozi assistant coach for Mchinji Boma Strikers blamed the loss to the poor officiation.

Other teams who have qualified to the regional stages are,Ngolowindo FC and Kasungu Police.

The game between Wimbe United and Simbi FC ended in a one all draw after regulation time,but penalties failed to take place due to darkness in Kasungu.