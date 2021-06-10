World Vision staff cheers up patient

By Joana Msamba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s oldest health facilities, Mitundu Community Hospital is pleading for partnership in a bid to be supported on various challenges facing.

The Hospital in-charge, Dr. Anthony Chafunya disclosed that the facility is failing to provide quality services due to numerous challenges including inadequate infrastructures, healthy care worker and medical equipment.

Dr Chafunya made an appealed when World Vision Malawi on June 4, 2021 donated medical equipment to Mitundu Community Hospital during a charity event.

World Vision donates to Mitundu Community Hospital

He disclosed that the health does not have direct national budget support from government hence numerous challenges

Chafunya therefore commended world vision for the donation to the hospital saying will ease pressure to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

He however appealed to other organizations and individuals to help the hospital in addressing challenges

.”We have less health workers to advance quality services. We are therefore seeking for partnership with various institutions, individuals to help us in some of challenges the hospital is facing.

World Vision cleans up to Mitundu Community Hospital

The donated items worth MK2.4 million including gowns, gloves,anemometer, masks, sanitizes and sheets among others,

Apart from donation, the organisation also cleaned up at the facilitate as part of its month’s cleaning exercise whereby it engages communities in rural areas to reach their full potential.

World vision Officer in charge,Catherine Omenda observed that Mitundu rural hospital has one medical doctor hence the exercise aimed at motivating more doctors to give more time to work in rural hospitals where the need is really great.

Mitundu Community hospital serves six health centre and neighboring Mozambicans with 100 beds that monthly delivers 500 babies.