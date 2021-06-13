DPP Youth Jones Milazi, Phoebe Kachala, Chikumbutso Chikonde, Cornelius Munyanga, Winnie Gondwe, Mafuno Gidion Chakuamba

The 2020-2021 Program for Young Politicians in Africa (PYPA) Cohort 4 training has ended, and six (6) youth members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have graduated, namely.

1. Jones Milazi

2. Phoebe Kachala

3. Chikumbutso Chikonde|

4. Cornelius Munyanga

5. Winnie Gondwe

6. Mafuno Gidion Chakuamba

DPP Youth Graduates

The program which is organized by Center for Young Leaders in Africa (CYLA) – Zambia and Green Forum – Sweden, funded by Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), aims at educating the youth on best practices they can use while engaging in politics while teaching them topics such as Democracy and Good Governance, Political Ideologies, Leadership, Conflict Management, Inter-Party Dialogue, Campaign & Elections, Sustainability Development etc.

The knowledge drilled to them in the PYPA program is highly impactful and helps to shape a generation of future leaders of our Country.