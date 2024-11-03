“SKC was a rare gem”-Dr Dalitso Kabambe

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-UTM presidential aspirant Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has described the late Vice President Saulos Chilima as a rare gem who always wished the country and its citizens well.

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr Kabambe he was speaking on Saturday, November 2, 2024 during the memorial service for marking the end of the traditional mourning period of late Chilima and music-icon Lucius Banda at Nsipe in Ntcheu district.

“I will keep on remembering Chilima for his contribution to the nation regardless of peoples political, tribal or religious background.

“Chilima formed UTM party to unite the nation with collective ideas for enhancing development nationwide,” lauds Dr. Kabambe.

Late Dr. Chilima died in a plane crash on June 10 at Chikangawa while Banda died in a South African hospital on June 30 due to kidney failure.

Meanwhile, UTM Party is expected to go for elective convention on November 17, 2024 in Mzuzu which Dr Kabambe is vying for the presidency post.