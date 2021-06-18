RISBON-(MaraviPost)-Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered another historic record, off the pitch, as he becomes first person in the world to reach 300 million followers on the social media platform, Instagram.

The Portuguese and Juventus striker was also the first person to reach the 200 million mark on Instagram.

This comes days after he broke a major record on the pitch by becoming the all-time EURO scorer after scoring his tenth and 11th finals goals, to go clear of Michel Platini.

The 36-year-old is now just three goals away from matching Iranian Ali Daei’s all-time international scoring record of 109.

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com