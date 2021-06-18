Phoya rejoins MCP

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Political prostitute and former lands minister Henry Phoya on Friday, June 18, 2021 rejoined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Phoya, together with Neria Kachale, was welcomed back in the MCP today during a function held at MCP Regional Offices in the South in Blantyre.

MCP is the main shareholder in President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration.

Phoya is a former Member of Parliament for Blantyre Rural East.

He was once a member of the United Democratic Front (UDF) but he left the party after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was formed during the Bingu wa Mutharika administration.

Phoya served in Minister of Justice in the Mutharika led government before he was kicked out of the DPP in 2011. He then joined the MCP.

After Mutharika died in 2012 and Joyce Banda became president, Phoya was back in cabinet as he joined Banda’s People’s Party.

Phoya also rejoined the DPP in 2018 but dumped it months later to join the UTM which is led by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

MCP is trying to get grounds in the south despite effortless.