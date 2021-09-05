The pandemic continues to highlight a pressing need to use social and behavioural data alongside biomedical data to mount an effective response. Timely data and insights into people’s changing knowledge, attitudes and behaviours helps to ensure that the response is tailored and adapted to the needs of the population.

Due to the rapidly evolving situation, many countries are facing challenges in the availability of accurate and up-to-date social and behavioural data. In response to this situation, WHO has developed the “Social and Behavioural Insights COVID-19 Data Collection Tool for Africa”. The tool can be used by WHO Country Offices, NGOs, universities or other groups interested in capturing quantitative and qualitative social and behavioural data.

Sourced from WHO