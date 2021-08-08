PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-South Africans are now questioning marital status of the Sensation duo artist “Blaq Diamond” if it is a gay couple.

This is due to twitter photo shared to the public this week.

“As usual, mine is an unpopular view and causes too much controversy. As I was browsing through the Twitter streets this is what I came across. Allegations is life that South Africa’s best musical duo could be a couple. Yes like a real couple!!,” reads one of the duo’s fans

Some sections on Twitter who came up with these allegations posted the pair’s pictures concluding that the chemistry between the two is more than just friends.

The series of pictures shown prove the allegations could be true.

While some expressed disappointment as they were crushing on the musical maestros some claimed it was obvious while some made fun of it.

Apparently, according to comments from various pages, these guys made their relationship public in May this year.

That’s when they came public about their sexuality.