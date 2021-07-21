Police officer jailed for stealing documents and laptop

50-year-old south African former warrant officer Frederick de Bruin was sentenced to a total of 50 years imprisonment for corruption, theft of a laptop and police docket.

Freestate SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele confirmed the news in a statement following the sentence.

According to Makhele, De Bruin approached a suspect who had been charged with reckless and negligent driving and promised him to steal the police docket and sell it at a price of R5,000.

The suspect later reported the incident to the authority and the incident was reported to the provincial anti-corruption unit. Later police arranged an entrapment between the suspect and De Bruin, TimesLive reported.

The exchange took place and the warrant officer was given R5,000 cash and the tipster was given the police docket in which he was a suspect.

The Anti Corruption Unit arrested De Bruin and the sum R5 000 cash was found his possession. It was later discovered that de Bruin had pawned a state laptop which was recovered at a pawn shop in Odendaalsrus.

De Bruin was charged with corruption, theft of a laptop, theft of a police docket and defeating the ends of justice. He was also dismissed from the SAPS through an expeditious process.

He was given 15 years for the theft of a state laptop, 15 years for corruption, 15 years for theft of a police case docket and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

The Free State police commissioner, Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane, commended the judiciary for the thorough investigation which led to the recovery of the state property and consequently the arrest of the former officer.