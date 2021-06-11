Senzo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—South African reggae artist, Senzo, has arrived in Malawi ahead of his countrywide performances.

The artist who arrived yesterday is set to kick off the show tonight at Davido Lounge in Mangochi.

Senzo will be joined by a number of local artists including Black Missionaries and the Alleluya band.

The tour which will run to June 27 will take him to Blantyre, Balaka, Mchinji, Lilongwe, Salima, Kasungu, Mzuzu and Karonga, according to promoter Thomson Madulira of Thomas Park Events.

This will not be the first time for the artist famed for songs such as ‘Irene’ and ‘Thank You’ to perform in the country as he has been here before.

Thomson Madulira of Thom’s Park Investment, who is bringing the reggae musician, has confirmed that today Mangochi will be on fire.

He said despite that the musician was popular in the 90s, they still feel people need to sample a variety of music.

“We thought we should bring some of these forgotten artists, his songs are still on the market and this is also a reminder to people that we have these legends,” Madulira said.

They start the shows today June 11 at Davido Lounge in Mangochi and on Saturday the artist will perform at Club 24/7 in Blantyre and then Modern Park in Balaka District on June 13 2021.

The following weekend the artist will perform at Chill Spot in Mchinji District and then Glalle Gardens in Lilongwe.

After that they will invade Zalasambo Gardens in Salima District.

On 25 June they will storm Kasungu Culture Club and then Squirrels Park in Mzuzu before dating Planet Club in Karonga District on 26 June and 27 June respectively.