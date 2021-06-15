Spain’s Pedri reacts disappointed after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Spain and Sweden in Sevilla, Spain, Monday, June 14, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2020 European Championship is increasingly becoming unpredictable. Spare the words ‘underdogs and favourites’ to other leagues. On Tuesday Sweden pulled a shocker by holding the overrated Spain to a goalless draw while Czech Republic dished a superb performance to see off Scotland.

Spain’s new team struggled with the familiar problems on Monday as a string of missed chances allowed Sweden to hang on for a goalless draw in their Euro 2020 opener in Seville. A perfect start for Sweden!

Alvaro Morata wasted the best opportunity of a dominant first half, in which Spain churned out 419 passes, the most of any team on record in the opening 45 minutes of a European Championship fixture.

But Luis Enrique’s team lost their rhythm after the interval and Sweden might even have won it, the excellent Alexander Isak hitting the post before his strike partner Marcus Berg missed a sitter from two yards out.

A goalless draw leaves Spain playing catch-up in Group E after Slovakia earlier pulled off a shock 2-1 victory over Poland, raising the stakes for the game between Spain and Poland on Saturday, when a loser would be left struggling to qualify.

In group D, Czech Republic beat Scotland 2-0 through Patrick Schick’s stunner to up the hype as they will be meeting Croatia on Friday.

England, after beating Croatia, will play against Scotland on Friday.