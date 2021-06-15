President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi — accompanied by wife and first lady Denise Nyakéru, paid a visit on Monday to Goma city where the recent volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo devastated the area.

The Head of State took time to assess the damage inflicted in and around the city by the volcano’s fiery spurts and promised the locals that all houses destroyed by the lava would be rebuilt.

“Hello everyone, we cannot help but sympathise with you. I myself and my wife your mother are always by your side and we will never leave you.”

Victims of the natural disaster said they had the opportunity to share their concerns and grievances with their Congolese leader.

Abigael Byenda, a local resident affected by the natural disaster, feels heard but still wants assistance.

“We said thank you to the president for coming to visit us after the disaster that affected us. We women of Nyiragongo, we were hit by this disaster, we told him everything because until now we are suffering a lot.”

Another resident Chimanuka Lwaboshi Enock appears happy to see the president on site himself and that hopes concrete helps is on the way.

“He himself has been immersed in the situation, he has seen that we have a serious problem with water and security. He saw that all our plants have been destroyed by the volcano. We asked him to build new houses. All our houses had been decimated. “

After his Goma visit, President Félix Tshisekedi is expected in Beni where he will assess the work of the DRC Armed Forces on the frontline against the ADF rebels and will then head to Uganda for a meeting with his presidential counterpart Yoweri Museveni.

Source: Africanews