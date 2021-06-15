Mwanamveka

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The former ruling party, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has punched holes in the second Tonse alliance budget of 2021 to 2022 national budget, describing it as highly consumptive and debt ridden.

Responding to the budget presentation by the Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu on Monday, DPP’s economic and financial thinktank, who is also a former minister of Finance, Joseph Mwanamvekha, said the budget does not realistically represent the situation on ground and it is unimplementable.

“I was summarising the budget as unrealistic; a budget that is debt ridden, because there is too much debt in there, and also a budget that cannot be implemented. That’s what I can say as I said in the budget” ranted Mwanamvekha.

On 28 May this year, Finance minister, Felix Mlusu presented the 2021/2022 national budget which estimated to the tune of K1.99 trillion and on Monday this week, lawmakers started to dissect it.

The house will be expected to pass the budget after its members have deliberated on it vote by vote in their committees of supply.