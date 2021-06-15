By Joana Msamba

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s human right watchdog, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to immediately dissolve wasteful Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) board.

The National Chairperson, Gift Trapence disclosed that the Current Board of directors of MACRA has failed to serve Malawians due to numerous communication challenges which has affected Malawi’s economy.

The National Chairperson and National Coordinator of HRDC, Gift Trapence and Luke Tembo respectively made an appeal following a decision by the Board of Directors of Macra on June 13, 2021 to go to Dubai for a two week governance training at a time when Malawi’s economy is bleeding.

The coalition revealed that the Current Macra Board does not inspire confidence at all because they have demonstrated selfish, unreasonable and careless tendencies.

“How does management send the board for training even before the recruitment of a CEO and top Management? Is the Board really in charge? Is this not inducement? Does this board have the interest of poor Malawians at heart,” reads reads part of the statement.

“Data must fall! ” Malawians are crying and pleading for Macra to force Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to lower data rates and this trip clearly shows that the board’s priorities are lopsided and are they are there to serve their self interests,” said HRDC in a press statement.

HRDC has therefore appealed to President Chakwera to help address this problem by dissolving the Macra Board with immediate effect and instead have people that are willing to serve Malawians.