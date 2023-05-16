Standard Bank pumps in MK17m towards UNFPA-GENET Safe Space Project

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Standard Bank Plc on Friday, May 12, 2023 pumped in MK17 million sponsorship towards the Safe Space Project being implemented by UNFPA and Girls Empowerment Network (GENET).

Through the project, the bank is creating more opportunities for women to be exposed to digital literacy as well as financial management and knowledge.

During the signing ceremony in the rural Lilongwe, Standard bank’s head of legal and company secretary Norah Nsanja indicates that imparting economic-based knowledge in women more especially adolescent girls is crucial for the nation to achieve sustainable development.

Nsanja adds that as a bank, they are proud to have partnered with organisations that are promoting and advocating for social and emotional well- being of vulnerable and marginalized women and influencing positive change.

“Through this partnership with UNFPA Safe Spaces and Girls Empowerment Network (GENET) we are creating more opportunities for women to be exposed to digital literacy and financial management and knowledge.

“Sound financial management skills are essential for the growth of our country. We need young people who understand money, how it is created, how they can save, invest, and improve their financial status.

Imparting economic-based knowledge in women more especially adolescent girls is crucial for us as a nation to achieve sustainable development,” lauds Nsanja.

She added, “Standard Bank has a passion and a keen interest in issues that affect women and girls. The lack of financial management and economic knowledge has proven to be a big gap for women and girls despite being instrumental aspect of modern life. We strive to support access to financial information for women more especially girls through equipping them with modern financial management skills to explore their full potential.

“I am proud to announce a MK17 million sponsorship towards the Safe Space project being implemented by UNFPA and GENET Malawi. This amount will help in the procurement of gadgets, and other information, education, and communication materials”.

Both Gender Minister Jean Sendeza and UNFPA Representative were over the moon over Standard Bank gesture towards uplifting rural girls and young women’s lives for better.



The mentorship programme will further assist them to acquire digital literacy in adopting digital devices and technologies.

Providing access to digital technologies and basic financial literacy will allow them to further engage with online and digital content empowering them to maximize the opportunities presented by the internet, mobile apps, social networks and many more.

This implementation aligns with what Standard Bank believes – that “Malawi is our home, we drive her growth” and through digital technology and financial management we are championing the spirit of innovation and digital transformation.