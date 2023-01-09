Military and civilian leaders began meeting in the capital Khartoum, on Sunday, for four days of talks aimed at reaching a deal on governing during a two-year period ahead of elections.

Building on progress

“This step builds on the progress achieved upon the signing of the Political Framework Agreement on 5 December 2022, and marks another important step forward towards realizing the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, peace and sustainable development,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

The framework agreement followed months of negotiations in the wake of the 25 October 2021 military coup, which derailed the transition to civilian rule.

Prior to the coup, military and civilian leaders shared power in a transitional government established after Sudan’s longtime President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April 2019.

Broad participation critical

The UN, the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) comprise the Trilateral Mechanism that has been mediating among the sides.

The Organization underlined its commitment to support the process and to help secure a final political agreement over the coming weeks.

“To ensure a lasting settlement, the Secretary-General underscores the importance of including the broadest array of Sudanese stakeholders, including women, youth, and civil society,” said Mr. Dujarric.

The UN chief also urged key stakeholders who did not sign the 5 December Agreement to join the political process.

He further stressed the importance of strong and coordinated international support to the political process under the framework of the Trilateral Mechanism.

