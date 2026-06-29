Sudan: UN welcomes extension of vital aid corridor amid rising insecurity

The United Nations has welcomed Sudan’s decision to extend the opening of an aid corridor with neighbouring Chad and continues to express concern over the ongoing escalation in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state.
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The United Nations has welcomed Sudan’s decision to extend the opening of an aid corridor with neighbouring Chad and continues to express concern over the ongoing escalation in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state.
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