Mary Chilima blasts Chakwera-“They left me in the dark as there was no sense of urgency”

By Kenneth Bwanali

LILONGWE–(MaraviPost)-In a powerful testimony before the parliamentary committee investigating the death of Vice President Saulos Chilima, his widow, Mary Chilima, has exposed the cold-hearted nature of the Lazarus Chakwera-led administration.

Silence and Neglect

Mrs. Chilima revealed that the MCP administration never officially informed her that her husband’s plane was missing or had crashed. Instead of showing the decency required of a government, they left her in agonizing silence. This callous behavior proves the administration was either too disorganized to act or simply did not care about the pain of the Chilima family.

A Disrespectful Farewell

The testimony also exposed the chaotic mismanagement of the late Vice President’s remains. Mrs. Chilima confirmed that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) handled the transport from Lilongwe to Nsipe so poorly that it led to the public stoning the convoy. This humiliating incident was a direct result of the government’s failure to prioritize the dignity of the late Vice President.

The President’s Avoidance

Perhaps most damning, Mrs. Chilima confirmed that she tried to meet with President Chakwera after the tragedy, but he dodged her completely. By running away from the widow of his own Vice President, President Chakwera has shown a complete lack of accountability and human empathy.

As the committee’s work continues, the public is asking a simple question: If this government cannot treat the family of its own Vice President with basic respect, how can it be trusted to look after the people of Malawi?

This is a developing story.