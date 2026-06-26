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Sudan: Window is closing to prevent wider escalation in El Obeid

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A senior United Nations official warned on Friday that the opportunity to prevent a major escalation in the Sudanese city of El Obeid is “rapidly narrowing” as fighting intensifies in and around the North Kordofan state capital.

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