Surveyors Institute up with professionals development conference, May 5

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Surveyors Institute in Malawi (SIM) has announced a mid year conference that will focus on Continued Professional Development (CPD) on May 5, 2023.

In an interview with SIM Vice President Precious Chisi who is also organising committee chairperson said the conference is going to be held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Chisi said, “SIM is organizing yet another impactful Mid-Year CPD Conference to take place at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe from 4-5 May”.

He disclosed that Minister of Lands Deus Gumba will be the guest of honour during the conference which will be held under the theme “Ethically Empowered Surveyors- The catalyst for National Development”.

Formed in 1975, members of SIM are responsible for Land management, a process by which the resources of land are put to good effect and land administration which carter for the transfer of rights in land from one party to another through sale, lease, loan, gift and inheritance; the regulating of land and property development; the use and conservation of the land; the gathering of revenues from the land through sales, leasing, and taxation; and the resolving of conflicts concerning the ownership and the use of land.

The functions of land management and administration, according to the press release, are organized in terms of agencies responsible for surveying and mapping (land, Hydrographic Geological surveying, Quantity surveying, land management & valuation (Land economy surveyors and in a supporting capacity land registration (supported by lawyers)

Among other speakers, Don Whayo will give a lecture on “Valuation Approaches and Methods”.

Other presenters will be the principal secretary of Lands Davie Chilonga on “How New Land Laws Affect property valuations, property management and estate agency business.”

The other being quantity surveyor Joseph Malingamoyo on “Arbitration Practice in Malawi – The pitfalls and Masida Mbano on “General Boundary versus Fixed Boundary: Practical Field Experience.”

Key note speaker at the conference is Philip Madinga who will tackle issues of ethics and professional excellence.