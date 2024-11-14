Suspected MCP panga wielding zealots disrupt opposition parties demos in Lilongwe

.…HRCC asked police to arrest the thugs

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) panga wielding thugs on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 disrupted disrupted peaceful organized opposition party’ demonstration and vigils in Lilongwe.

The opposition parties planned demonstrations aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) leadership to resign as are being suspected allegeous to Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

However, the opposition parties including Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), UTM, Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) and others went ahead with demos despite Lilongwe District Commissioner Dr. Lawford Palani on Tuesday asked them to reschedule the dates for the demonstration and vigils.

Palani argued that Malawi Police Service could not provide adequate security as they were engaged with equally important activities.

On Wednesday morning, a contingent of police officers arrived earlier than 06;00 hours and were in their strategic positions to make sure that the demonstration should not take place.

Eventually, suspected MCP thugs were at the place carrying in their hands brand new pangas.

The police which were reported that they were busy with other equally important activities were there firing teargas into the air to disperse those that were prepared to start the demonstrations at the Lilongwe Community Centre ground.

But MCP Publicist Dr Jessie Kabwila disputed the claims arguing that the governing party could not send members to disrupt demos.

Dr. Kabwila therefore demanded evidence if indeed those panga wielding individuals were MCP members.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) Robert Mkwezalamba urged Malawi Police Service to arrest panga wielding thugs arguing that the law bars such acts.