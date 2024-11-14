Shaming opposition DPP hypocrisy: The Party that defended flawed 2019 elections, now questions MEC

By Lyson Goodwin Sibande

We are living in strange times. Our politicians especially from the opposing parties Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) and UTM have abandoned all sense of reason and shame.

How in the world can the opposition team up with DPP and even allow this party to lead them in a quest for electoral justice in Malawi?

The DPP is guilty of gross violations of our constitution and electoral laws during the 2019 presidential election.

For the first time in the history of our country, we had fresh presidential elections, the court removed a vice president from office and reinstated a former vice president, Members of Parliament secured a six years term and our elections month moved from May to September. All this happened to fix the damaged to our electoral laws caused by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC )under the DPP administration.

I mean, what a shameless thing, that DPP is calling for the resignation of MEC chair, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja who has done nothing wrong, when Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) staunchly defended MEC Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah amid proven irregularities during the 2019 elections?

This very same DPP that now seeks transparency at MEC, was in 2019 and 2020 the primary shield against electoral accountability and refused to acknowledge the widespread concerns about MEC’s credibility.

Remember, when Malawians demanded electoral justice through street protests, DPP mobilized women in the Southern Region through Seodi White and held counter-street demonstrations in Blantyre to support Ansah.

They did this knowingly that elections were marred by irregularities and illegal use of tippex. As a matter of fact, some DPP women carried placards written, “Tippex sinkhani yonyozera Ansah.” Can you believe that?

And sadly, when the Constitutional Court annulled the 2019 presidential election for violating electoral laws, DPP was non-repentant.

They rejected the decision of the High Court and appealed to the Supreme Court. That is how determined APM and DPP were to get away with the electoral injustice against the people of Malawi.

Until today, DPP and APM have not repented because they have continued to deny the illegitimacy of the 2019 electoral process. That is why I wonder and ask; since when has DPP truly sought electoral justice in Malawi?

Let me remind you, in case you have forgotten. In less than a year after losing the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections, DPP and APM were still so bitter, in denial and confused that they went back to court and petitioned the court to nullify the 2020 elections. Yes!

They did that. They wanted to remove President Chakwera from power and bring back APM against the wishes of Malawians.

This followed when Chakweras administration fired DPP MEC commissioners including Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje on grounds that they were illegally appointed into the commission.

DPP filed an application in June 2021 seeking nullification of Chakwera’s presidency claiming that he was elected through an illegally constituted MEC, when it was APM himself who had illegally constituted MEC. The court dismissed the case and kicked DPP out of the court with costs.

If APM could not even legally constitute the MEC, why do you think DPP should be telling us anything about MEC?

Why should a party that once aggressively defended electoral injustice to cling to power be telling us today about how MEC must manage the 2025 elections? They lost the moral ground.

And it is very puzzling that UTM, a party that notably led the 2019/2020 resistance against DPP’s efforts to shield Ansah and protect tippexed results, can allow DPP to lead them on a pursuit for credible electoral process.

DPP is an enemy of electoral justice and Malawians must treat this party as such unless APM publicly apologizes to Malawians for the 2019 elections disaster.

Otherwise, DPP is practicing hypocrisy of the highest order, and taking Malawians for fools.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor