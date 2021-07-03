Comparing the Bandit’s from Kastina State, Niger State, and others with the Biafran Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is enough blatant evidence that the Buhari government is one-sided and indeed a dictatorship government.

The Boko Haram and so-called Bandits have been Ravaging Nigeria and its citizen; rapping, Killing, and Kidnapping for 2 decades.

It’s shocking to see the Buhari government so concerned about a young man, MNK fighting for the Freedom of his People being bullied, tried to kill him several times, but he managed to escape, however, salty he lost his parents, family members, and friends in this struggle.







While the Bandits are being Sponsored by Known Nigerian Leaders, delivering food / and security with Private Jets flown into Sambisa Forest.

Bandits treated like Lords, paid heavy ransom … indeed something is just not right! It’s not adding up!



While Buhari instructed the Nigerian Military to shoot at very close range the Peaceful Protesters in October 2020, #Lekkimasacre, which was Facilitated by Sanwolu and Tinubu of Lagos state, Buhari still cannot solve the insecurity problem in Nigeria.

This is the result of an incompetent and Tribalistic Leader.

Nigeria government and indeed PMB does not respect the Rule of Law and now that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the focus, the whole world can see the Real Dictator that Buhari is.

Freedom is never easy, I am so proud of the Omoyele Sowore, the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s, and the Sunday Igboho’s who are bold and courageous enough to tell Buhari that this cannot continue…

Revolution is indeed Now!

Nigerians Must rise and speak against this Oppression and Dictatorship government

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deserves to be heard and the referendum is definitely overdue.

Things have really fallen apart.

God help the Masses and Protect the Freedom Fighters, they deserve to Win!

