Unai Simon was Spain’s hero in the penalty shootout after two saves aganst Switzerland

Spain are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after their penalties victory over Switzerland following a 1-1 draw at the Krestovsky Stadium.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decisive penalty after a shootout of low quality — Switzerland missed four of its five attempts.

Luis Enrique hugged his backroom staff in relief more than joy after Spain needed penalties to squeeze past Switzerland’s 10 men into the semi-finals.

Spain faded after storming into an early lead and missed a host of chances to win the tie in extra-time.

They were nearly embarrassed by Switzerland, who played 73 minutes with 10 men after Remo Freuler was sent off by Michael Oliver.

Spain needed goalkeeper Unai Simon, who dropped a real clanger against Croatia in the previous round, to steer them through the shoot-out as he saved from Fabian Schar and Manuel Akanji.

Switzerland’s nerve failed them when they needed it most and they missed three of their four spot-kicks after converting all five in their famous win over France in the round of last 16.

Spain produced a real Jekyll and Hyde display and they will have to be more consistent in Tuesday’s first semi-final at Wembley if they are to maintain their quest for a first Euro title since 2012.

Switzerland’s odyssey, which has seen them clock up 10,571 miles travelling to Baku twice, Rome and Budapest, finally ended in Saint Petersburg.

As well as all those air miles they have amassed much credit in reaching their first quarter-final since 1954.

Source: Mirror Sport