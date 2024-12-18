The first-ever global oral health conference highlights universal health coverage by 2030

Delegations from over 110 countries are coming together to produce national roadmaps and negotiate a joint declaration on oral health at the first-ever global oral health meeting organized by the World Health Organization (WHO). The declaration is expected to outline collective commitments from Member States to accelerate the implementation of the Global strategy and action plan on oral health 2023–2030.

Oral diseases are the most common noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) worldwide, affecting an estimated 3.5 billion people. Oral health is often misunderstood as just dental health, overlooking its broader importance. Oral diseases include dental caries or cavities, gum disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, noma and birth defects, affecting the mouth, teeth and facial structures that are essential for eating, breathing and speaking.

“Oral health is an important part of well-being, yet millions of people lack access to the services they need to protect and promote their oral health,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “WHO calls on all countries to prioritize prevention and expand access to affordable oral health services as part of their journey towards universal health coverage.”

This groundbreaking event, hosted by the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand, is part of the preparatory process for the fourth UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs (4th UN HLM on NCDs) in 2025. It aims to accelerate progress towards UHC, reaffirm political commitments made by Member States, and promote the implementation of the Global strategy and action plan on oral health 2023–2030.

“Oral health is a crucial aspect of overall health, and Thailand is proud to host this landmark global meeting,” said H.E. Mr Somsak Thepsutin, Minister of Public Health in Thailand. “Our commitment to universal health coverage includes ensuring that all citizens have access to quality oral health services and promoting prevention through our communities, reinforcing our dedication to improving health outcomes for everyone.”

Key outcomes of the meeting – the Bangkok declaration on oral health – will inform the WHO Director-General’s report for the 4th UN HLM on NCDs in 2025, ensuring better recognition and integration of oral diseases in the future global NCD agenda.

The Declaration seeks to guarantee oral health as a fundamental human right. It recognizes that improving access to affordable oral health care cannot be achieved without integrating it into primary health care and UHC packages.

During the meeting, it is expected a new global coalition on oral health will be announced, aiming to foster partnerships to enhance the reach and effectiveness of oral health initiatives worldwide.

The WHO first global oral health meeting is being attended by delegations from Member States, UN agencies, international organizations, philanthropic foundations, civil society organizations and other stakeholders dedicated to advancing oral health, NCDs and UHC programmes.

Note to editors:

The Global strategy and action plan on oral health 2023–2030 provides a framework to address challenges in preventing and controlling oral diseases, promoting oral health within the NCD agenda and ensuring that essential services are accessible without financial strain as part of UHC initiative. It outlines six strategic objectives, 100 actions and 11 global targets aimed at reducing the burden of oral diseases, which contribute significantly to the global NCD crisis.

Sourced from WHO