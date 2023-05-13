“The law will chase those who have swindled learners examination fees”-Mdooko

By Kondanani Chilimunthaka

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko has assured parents, guardians teachers and administrators that those have swindled registration and examination fees for Standard 8 learners’ Primary School Leaving Certificate Education Examinations (PSLCE) will be punished in accordance with the law.

Mdooko was speaking after visiting various centers of PSLCE Examinations in the Southern Region.

Mdooko who visited Mitole and Jombo centers in Chikwawa, before touring Rose Garden, Kapeni Demonstration, and Manja Primary School centers in Blantyre to inspect the progress of the examinations.

“All teachers who have swindled registration and examination fees for learners will be punished accordingly by the law,” said Mdooko.

She has since urged parents and guardians to follow the new system of registering and paying examination fees for learners to reduce the malpractice.

On the other hand, the Director of Basic Education, Grace Milner said she was impressed with how this year’s examinations have been handled.

Speaking to some learners in Nkhata-Bay after inspecting some clusters, Milner encouraged learners to stay focused while home waiting for their results, saying the period for results to be out is long and learners should not indulge in any practices that may hinder them to further their education.

276,052 candidates were expected to sit for 2023 PLSCE examinations out of which 120 learners did not write exams as fees were misappropriated by school authorities in their respective schools.