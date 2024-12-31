The rise and fall of political mavericks in Malawi

By Burnett Munthali

Malawi’s political landscape has witnessed numerous intriguing shifts and betrayals, where once-trusted allies have turned against their benefactors in pursuit of personal ambitions. The stories of Brown Mpinganjira, Kondwani Nankhumwa, and Michael Usi serve as cautionary tales of political ambition gone awry.

Brown Mpinganjira was a powerful and beloved minister under the leadership of Dr. Bakili Muluzi, a founding figure of Malawi’s democracy. As one of Muluzi’s closest confidants, Mpinganjira enjoyed immense influence and trust.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Mpinganjira rebelled against Muluzi and formed his own political party, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Despite its initial hype, the NDA failed to gain traction, and Mpinganjira’s political fortunes dwindled. Today, he is a shadow of his former self, living in obscurity, with his dreams of leadership long extinguished.

Kondwani Nankhumwa was a prominent and highly favored minister under Professor Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration. Once considered a rising star within the party, Nankhumwa shocked many by secretly aligning with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to wrest control of the DPP.

In a bid to consolidate his influence, Nankhumwa has since formed his own briefcase political party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). However, the move has been widely ridiculed, with even casual observers dismissing PDP as inconsequential. Those who once supported his ambitions have distanced themselves, leaving Nankhumwa politically isolated.

Michael Usi was a trusted ally of the late Dr. Saulos Chilima, even serving as his deputy in the UTM Party. Their relationship, however, took a dramatic turn when Usi aligned himself with political adversaries, evoking parallels to the Biblical story of Judas Iscariot betraying Jesus.

Usi’s actions became most visible at a funeral mass for Chilima, where he was seen enthusiastically participating in dances, raising eyebrows and sparking criticism. Recently, Usi has been making moves to gain favor with political forces aligned with the MCP, even attempting to seize control of UTM to deliver it to the ruling coalition. Yet, many view his efforts as futile, predicting a political dead end for him as well.

These three cases highlight the dangers of opportunistic politics and the pursuit of power without a solid foundation. While ambition can propel leaders to great heights, betrayal and shortsightedness often lead to irrelevance.

As Malawi approaches the 2025 elections, these stories serve as reminders that political loyalty and strategic alliances are crucial for longevity in the nation’s volatile political arena.