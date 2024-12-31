Former President Peter Mutharika Urges Malawians to Reclaim Their Destiny in New Year’s Message

By Twink Jones Gadama

As the clock strikes midnight, marking the beginning of a new year, former President of Malawi and President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, has urged Malawians to reclaim their destiny and work towards a brighter future.

In his end-of-year message, Mutharika reflected on the challenges faced by Malawians in 2024, including skyrocketing prices, collapsed farming support, forex crisis, youth unemployment, fuel shortages, and unavailability of food. He acknowledged the struggles of the people, saying his heart is heavy as he witnesses and feels the pain of the nation.

However, Mutharika remained optimistic, emphasizing that Malawians have endured much but have also persevered. He encouraged the nation to carry this gratitude and resilience forward as they reignite hope for a brighter tomorrow.

The DPP leader also took the opportunity to highlight the party’s achievements, including a successful convention where they reaffirmed their commitment to rebuilding the nation. He expressed his honor at being chosen once again to lead the party, saying they will bring the change that Malawi desperately needs.

Mutharika also addressed the growing threats to democracy, condemning selective justice and the harassment of opposition leaders, journalists, and media houses. He assured the nation that the DPP stands firmly against these injustices and will work tirelessly to restore the rule of law and protect human rights.

The former president also paid tribute to the late Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others who lost their lives in a tragic accident, saying their memory will inspire the nation to seek truth, unity, and a better future.

As Malawians prepare for the 2025 elections, Mutharika urged citizens to register in large numbers, saying their vote is their voice and no one will steal it. He assured the nation that the DPP is committed to protecting every vote and ensuring that the elections are free, fair, and transparent.

In conclusion, Mutharika emphasized that Malawi is a resilient nation that has faced hardships before and risen stronger. He outlined the DPP’s vision for a better Malawi, where food is affordable, farmers are empowered, businesses thrive, and every child has access to education and healthcare.

As the nation steps into the new year, Mutharika urged Malawians to do so with purpose, faith, and an unshakable belief in their collective strength. He expressed his hope for a brighter future, saying this is the moment for Malawians to rise above adversity, reclaim their destiny, and chart a better future for themselves and their children.