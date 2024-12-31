UTM Disciplinary Committee Lacks Legal Mandate to Fire Me: Embattled Usi Challenges

By Twink Jones Gadama

Embattled Vice President of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Michael Usi, has challenged the party’s disciplinary committee, stating that it lacks the legal mandate to fire him. This development comes after the committee initiated disciplinary proceedings against Usi, citing alleged misconduct and disloyalty to the party.

In a strongly worded statement, Usi’s lawyers argued that the disciplinary committee was illegally constituted and therefore lacked the authority to take any disciplinary action against their client. According to Usi’s camp, the committee’s composition and procedures violate the party’s constitution and the laws of Malawi.

“The disciplinary committee’s actions are null and void,” said Usi’s lawyer. “They have no legal basis to take disciplinary action against our client. We will not recognize any decision made by this committee, and we will take all necessary steps to protect our client’s rights.”

Usi’s challenge to the disciplinary committee’s authority raises fundamental questions about the governance and internal democracy of the UTM. The party’s constitution and disciplinary procedures are expected to be fair, transparent, and in line with the laws of Malawi.

However, Usi’s camp alleges that the disciplinary committee’s composition and procedures are flawed, citing the absence of key stakeholders and the failure to follow due process. They argue that the committee’s actions are motivated by personal and political interests rather than a genuine desire to uphold the party’s constitution and values.

The committee’s decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Usi has sparked widespread controversy, with many questioning the motivations behind the move.

Usi, a prominent figure in Malawian politics, has been a key player in the UTM since its inception. His challenge to the disciplinary committee’s authority has significant implications for the party’s internal dynamics and its future direction.

In a related development, sources within the UTM have revealed that there are deep-seated divisions within the party, with some members calling for the disciplinary committee to be disbanded and reconstituted. Others have expressed concerns about the party’s leadership and its ability to navigate the complex web of alliances and rivalries that characterize Malawian politics.

In the meantime, Usi remains defiant, insisting that he will not be intimidated or bullied by the disciplinary committee. His challenge to the committee’s authority has sparked a heated debate within the UTM and beyond, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability within the party.

As the drama unfolds, one thing is certain: the UTM’s internal conflicts will have significant implications for the party’s future and its ability to play a meaningful role in Malawian politics.

Political analysts have labeled Michael Usi as a confusionist who wants to plant seeds of division in UTM.

He is highly connected to the ruling Malawi Congress party and is trying to bring numbers to the party through dubious means.

UTM National publicity secretary Felix Njawala says in an interview that the party’s decision through its disciplinary committee over Usi is final and ” is no longer UTM member”