“Dr. Michael Usi’s expulsion: A necessary step for UTM’s Unity”

By Burnett Munthali

The removal of Vice President Dr. Michael Usi from the United Transformation Movement (UTM) has sparked significant political discourse. Edward Kambanje, a representative of the Concerned Citizens group, has been particularly vocal about the issue, describing the expulsion as both predictable and critical for the party’s stability.

Kambanje argues that Usi’s actions demonstrated a disregard for UTM’s principles and cohesion. “This was foreseeable,” he said. “Usi repeatedly undermined the party by organizing members to attend government events while wearing UTM regalia, even though the party had officially ended its alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).”

Kambanje pointed out that Usi’s behavior sowed confusion within the party, as supporters were seen rallying at his home and openly endorsing the MCP. “It was baffling to see a supposed UTM member align himself so closely with another party while clinging to the party’s symbols and supporters,” he remarked.

According to Kambanje, Usi’s refusal to acknowledge the newly elected UTM leadership following its recent convention was a significant misstep. “You cannot lead or claim any position in a party without going through the proper processes,” Kambanje asserted.

He emphasized that Usi’s actions created unnecessary distractions for the UTM, which is working to prepare for the 2025 general elections. “Dr. Usi needs to focus on his political future rather than clinging to an outdated narrative,” Kambanje stated.

Kambanje also criticized Usi’s apparent mission to reunite UTM with MCP, a goal that was met with resistance from within the party. “His primary task seemed to be reestablishing the alliance with MCP, but that is no longer feasible,” he said.

The failure to achieve this objective has left Usi in a precarious position, Kambanje added. “He now finds himself under pressure with no clear political direction. Time is not on his side, and he must decide how to move forward.”

The expulsion of Dr. Usi, Kambanje argued, was not only justified but also a positive step for UTM. “Removing Usi was necessary to protect the integrity and unity of the party,” he said. “It sends a strong message that the UTM values discipline and is focused on its goals.”

Kambanje believes the decision allows the party to concentrate on building its structures and strengthening its position for the upcoming elections. “UTM can now move forward without internal distractions and focus on becoming a formidable force in 2025,” he concluded.

The fallout from Dr. Michael Usi’s expulsion highlights the challenges political parties face in maintaining internal cohesion. For UTM, this decision reflects its commitment to preserving unity and preparing for future electoral battles.

As for Dr. Usi, the spotlight now shifts to how he will redefine his political career in the wake of this setback. Meanwhile, the UTM’s leadership has made it clear that the party’s focus is on the future, leaving behind any remnants of division.