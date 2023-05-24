The United States has the Largest TikTok Advertising Audience in the World, with 116 million Users as of April

Over the past five years, more than 1.5 billion people started using TikTok, pushing its total user count to 1.92 billion in 2023. The impressive growth of the short-form video app has pushed marketers to start heavily investing in TikTok ads, with the potential to reach millions of people practically overnight.

According to data presented by OnlyAccounts.io , the United States has the largest TikTok advertising audience by far, with more than 116 million users engaging with the popular social video platform. Indonesia follows, with around 113 million TikTok users.

The US has the Highest Advertising Audience, but Saudi Arabia and UAE Lead in TikTok Reach

In just five years, TikTok climbed to the top of the world. After one of the most head-spinning rises in the social media landscape, the short-form video app temporarily dethroned Google as the most visited website, grew its user count five times to 1.92 billion worldwide, and became the next top social media platform for advertising.

According to a DataReportal survey, the United States has the largest TikTok advertising audience, with 116.5 million users as of April. Indonesia closely follows with 112.9 million users, while Brazil ranked third with 84.1 million TikTok users as of last month. Mexico and Russia close the list of the top five TikTok advertising audiences, with 62.4 million and 51.2 million users, respectively. In comparison, top European markets, like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, are far below these figures, with their advertising audiences counting around 20 million TikTok users.

The DataReportal survey also showed that although the United States has the highest TikTok advertising audience, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Lead in TikTok reach, with virtually 100% of the population aged 18 and older using the popular social video app and engaging with its platform. Malaysia, Chile, and Thailand follow, with 80%, 76%, and 70% shares, respectively. The United States saw 44% of its population aged 18 and older engaging with the short-form video platform, while the global average was 19.4%.

ByteDance Grossed $16B from TikTok Ads in Just Three Years

Online advertising is TikTok’s main revenue stream, and so far, it has brought billions of dollars for its owner ByteDance. Statista and eMarketer data show that the Beijing-based tech giant grossed nearly $16bn from TikTok ads in just three years.

Last year saw $9.9bn in ad revenues, way up from $3.9bn reported in 2021. The company expects revenue from advertising on TikTok to grow further and hit over $13.2bn in 2023. By 2025, this figure will touch a massive $22bn.

