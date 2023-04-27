Theft, vandalism push Education Ministry shifting Chikwawa TCC opening

…..To be opened on May 15, 2023

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Education has shifted dates for opening of Chikwawa Teacher Training College (TCC) due to vandalism and theft of the institution’s electrical fittings materials

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post on Thursday, April 27, 2023 signed by Education Ministry Principal Secretary (PS) Chikondano Mussa said the college will be opened on May 15.

“The Ministry of Education would like to inform students selected to Chikwawa Teacher Training College that the date of opening of the college has changed from 1st May to 15th May 2023.

“The change has been necessitated by theft and vandalism of electrical fittings in all the ten (10) male hostels that occurred on 14th April 2023,” reads the statement in part.

Mussa added, “Rehabilitation of the vandalized property is underway and is expected to be completed by 13th May 2023.

“Therefore, students selected to Chikwawa Teacher Training College under cohort 18 of the Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE) Program should report on Sunday, 14th May 2023 in readiness for commencement of classes on 15th May 2023”.

“If any student does not report by 29th May 2023, the Ministry will declare his or her place vacant.The Ministry is urging communities around education institutions to have ownership of institutional property.

“They should be vigilant and report to law enforcers any suspicious and unscrupulous individuals or groups of people bent on vandalizing property,” appeals Mussa.

Education Ministry Publicist Mphatso Nkuonera also corroborated with Mussa urging the general public to guard against theft of public resources.

Nkuonera hinted that the Ministry put strict measures to address theft and vandalism.