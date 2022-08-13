BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the county’s largest network providing companies Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) says it will from Tuesday August 16, 2022 adjust upwards prices for its products and services by an average of 20 percent.

According a statement the company has issued, the price adjustment has been necessitated by rising cost of doing business in the country due to the recent 25 percent devaluation of Malawi Kwacha and the inflationary pressure occasioned by recent increase in prices of goods and services.

The statement reads” As a result, with the recent changes in the business environment, a corresponding adjustment of our tariffs is necessary to protect stakeholder value and capital exposure of the business, while maintaining TNM’s goal of offering high quality and affordable products and services.”

Meanwhile, the company says the new pricing will be published in the media accordingly as required by its license.

TNM is a telecommunications service provider in Malawi.

Established in 1995, it is the oldest telecommunications company in the country.

The Company’s principal products and services include airtime post-paid and prepaid, interconnection, international incoming, international roaming, handsets, equipment and accessories.

It operates 3.5-generation (G) network enabling high speed broadband multimedia services and also global system for mobile communications (GSM)/general packet radio service (GPRS)/enhanced data for GSM evolution (EDGE) networks.

It offers a range of prepaid and postpaid services, which include voice and data connectivity.

The company also offers 3.5G broadband services in Malawi offering services, such as video calls, video and music streaming and wireless Internet access services.

Its other products and services include Me2u, Mpamba, Pasavute, Caller Tunez, Call Conference, and others.

Lastly it provides Internet services through its SmartData, which includes smart standard, smart surf, smart social and smart business.

